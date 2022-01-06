Here is a virtual tour of Samsung’s CES booth (Video)

The Consumer Electronics Show or CES is taking place at the moment and now we get to find out more about some of Samsung’s new devices in a tour of their CES booth.

The video below is a virtual tour of the 2022 Samsung CES booth and we get to see some of the new devices that have been recently announced.

At CES 2022, Samsung Electronics is setting the scene for the next era of technological development under the theme of ‘Together for Tomorrow’. In order to connect people all over the world to the company’s latest innovations in line with this motif, Samsung has put together a virtual tour of their booth – featuring some very special guides.

This year’s booth is being introduced by the all-new Future Generation Lab. The Future Generation Lab is a team of 73 dedicated Samsung employees, most of whom are in their 20s, who hail from every region of the world in which Samsung is present. The lab thus represents the generation that is set to blaze the path to the future: Gen Z. The team features voices from all kinds of disciplines, passions and skillsets, as well as cultural backgrounds.

Samsung’s Future Generation Lab has been created to foster important and authentic conversations around the activities and passions of the next generation by providing the members with a platform through which they can share their real and unfiltered takes – as well as their top tips for how Samsung technologies help them make the most out of what they do. The members of the lab discover insights based on grassroots engagement activities, and then conduct bold experiments based on their findings.

You can find out more details about Samsung and their new devices that have been unveiled at CES 2022 at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals