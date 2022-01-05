New Samsung Home Hub unveiled at CES

Samsung has unveiled another new device for your home at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, the Samsung Home Hub.

The Samsung Home Hub is designed to be used to control all of your home-connected devices and also SmartThings devices around your home.

The device can be seen in the photo above and it will be launching in Samsung’s home country of Korea first and then in more countries at a later date. Here is what they had to say about the device,

Its new Home Hub device, which is debuting first in Korea this year and allows you to easily control and monitor your connected home. Turn off the TV and lights, see the status of your appliances, or monitor their energy use with Home Hub. Home Hub is a flexible device that brings together all of the SmartThings-connected services for a streamlined experience with SmartThings Cooking, Clothing Care, Energy, Pet and Air.

As yet there are no specifications on the new Samsung Home Hub device, it looks interesting from the photo and we are looking forward to finding out more details about it.

As soon as we get some about the new Samsung Home Hub device and also details on when it will launch outside of Korea, we will let you know.

Source Samsung

