The new Porsche 911 Turbo S was launched recently and now Porsche have released another video of the car in action.

We have already seen a number of videos of the new 911 Turbo S, the latest video gives us some more information on the cars engine.



The car comes with 650 PS which is about 641 horsepower and it has a top speed of 205 miles per hour and a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 2.7 seconds.

