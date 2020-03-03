New Porsche 911 Turbo S unveiled

Porsche have unveiled their latest high end 911, the Porsche 911 Turbo S and the car comes with 650 PS (about 641 horsepower) and a 0 to 62 time of just 2.7 seconds, this is 0.2 seconds faster than the previous model

The new 911 Turbo S comes with a top speed of 205 miles per hour and it will be available in both Coupe and Convertible versions.

The completely new engine of the 911 Turbo S is based on the 911 Carrera engine generation. It features a completely redesigned charge air cooling system; new, larger VTG turbochargers in a symmetrical layout with electrically adjustable wastegate flaps, as well as the use of piezo injectors, which have significantly improved the vehicle’s characteristics with regard to responsiveness, power, torque, emissions and revving ability.

The new six-cylinder engine is aspirated by a new intake system. In this instance, the previous routing of process air and charge air cooling was swapped around: part of the process air now flows through the characteristic Turbo air intakes in the rear side sections. In front of the air filters, now situated in the rear wings, two other airflows have also been incorporated, through the rear lid grille.

You can find out more information about the new Porsche 911 Turbo S over at Porsche at the link below, the car will set you back around £156,000.

Source Porsche

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals