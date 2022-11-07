HERE HD Live Map powers BMW hands free driving

BMW and HERE Technologies have announced that the HERE HD Live Map is powering BMW’s hands-free driving in the new BMW 7 Series.

The new BMW 7 Series is the first production car to feature SAE Level 2+ automated functionalities at a maximum speed of 85 miles per hour.

A digital HD map is essential for highly automated driving. HERE HD Live Map is rich and reliable: it provides road geometry, route profile and traffic signs – all on a global scale,” said Dr. Nicolai Martin, Senior Vice President Driving Experience at BMW Group. “We have been working with HERE for many years to bring highly automated driving to market, and we are now thrilled to see the result of our collaboration finally come to life. Together, we are going one step further in delivering on our promise to provide a superior driving experience to our customers.”

“We’re delighted to see our HERE HD Live Map enable automated driving at Level 2+ for BMW series production vehicles. This collaboration demonstrates the value of maps for highly automated driving. We look forward to supporting the expansion of Level 2+ to all types of roads,” said Fred Hessabi, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at HERE Technologies.

You can find out more details about BMW and the HERE HD Live Map and other new features over at the BMW website at the link below.

Source BMW



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals