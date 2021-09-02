HEADTOOTH Pro helmet communication system with 5km range

Cyclists, motorcyclists and extreme sports enthusiasts searching for a helmet communication system may be interested in the HEADTOOTH Pro, designed to offer crystal-clear audio and uninterrupted communications within a 5 km range. Equipped with a surround sound woofer and high definition speaker the system provides hands-free communication and voice control compatibility. However the HEADTOOTH Pro communication system isn’t just limited to motorcycling and can be used when snowboarding, skiing and more.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $189 or £255 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 37% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the HEADTOOTH Pro campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the HEADTOOTH Pro helmet communication system project view the promotional video below.

“With the HEADTOOTH Pro, we’ve eliminated the inconveniences such as unstable connections, poor sound quality, and restricted range that come with other helmet communication devices. Use the HEADTOOTH Pro during your next adventure and enjoy uninterrupted connections, crystal clear surround sound audio thanks to the 2 HiFi HD Speakers & Vibration Woofer speaker, and a long distance connectivity range of up to 3.1mi(5km).”

“The MUC (Multilateral Frequency Used Communication System) is a system built on the well known communication technology behind walkie-talkies. Compared to the Node(Bluetooth) Network which is typically used in other helmet communication devices, the MUC system allows for uninterrupted long range communication from 1.2mi(2km) up to 3.1mi(5km).”

“Best of all, we’ve made sure that an unlimited number of users can be active in the group call without having to go through a complicated pairing process. The MUC is an area-based system of communication with a strong connection levels regardless of the number of users. On the other hand, with Node(Bluetooth)Network, the larger the distance between each user, the more unstable the connection.”

Source : Kickstarter

