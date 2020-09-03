Harman Kardon Citation 200 wireless speaker unveiled

Harman Kardon has added a new wireless speaker to its lineup with the launch of the Harman Kardon Citation 200.

The new Citation 200 comes with a a 1” tweeter, 5” midrange driver and two passive radiators for improved bass.

The Harman Kardon Citation Series is famed for its sophisticated Scandinavian design that complements the audio innovation. In line with the stylish smart speaker family, the Citation 200 features a premium blended wool fabric by Kvadrat with a special coating for easy cleaning. It is also IPX4 splash-proof to guarantee peace of mind even when listening outside or in the kitchen.

Cue the music by simply saying ‘Hey Google’ then just sit back and relax while the Citation 200 streams music, podcasts and news in stunning high definition, powered by the cloud. The Citation 200 features AirPlay and Chromecast built-in™ for easy access to more than 300 music streaming services. To create a complete multi-room audio experience, simply add additional Citation speakers to the Harman Kardon Citation 200. Let the home resonate with a single soundtrack or set the mood with a bespoke playlist for each room.

The new Harman Kardon Citation 200 will go on sale in October and it qwill retail for £299.99, it will come in a choice of two colors, Classic Black and Winter Gray, you can find out more details at the link below.

