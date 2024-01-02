Steam Deck, ROG Ally and Legion Go handheld games console docking station

JSAUX has recently launched a new docking station that is compatible with a range of different handheld consoles including Valve’s Steam Deck, the ROG Ally and Legion Go. providing gamers with an easy way to dock their console with large screen TVs or monitors in the form of a transparent RGB docking station that is not just a visual appealing but also packed with features that enhance the gaming experience.

JSAUX has made this accessory available in two different models to cater to various needs and budgets. The 8-in-1 model, which was initially priced at $69.99, is now being offered at a more affordable $49. Meanwhile, the more advanced 12-in-1 model has seen a price reduction from $99.99 to $70. These introductory prices are aimed at making the product accessible to a wider audience of gamers.

JSAUX HB1201 RGB Gaming Dock Station

One of the key features of this docking station is the integration of a new chip that supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). VRR technology is crucial for gamers as it synchronizes the display’s refresh rate with the game’s frame rate. This synchronization helps to reduce screen tearing and enhances the smoothness of the visuals. ALLM, on the other hand, is designed to reduce input lag, making games feel more responsive and providing a more immersive gaming experience.

The docking station’s transparent design is another aspect that sets it apart. It allows gamers to see the inner workings of their devices, offering both an educational insight into the technology and a unique aesthetic appeal. Additionally, the customizable RGB lighting feature enables users to personalize their gaming environment, making it more vibrant and reflective of their individual style.

The JSAUX handheld docking station is designed to be compatible with several popular devices, including the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and Legion Go. It is designed to enhance both the functionality and visual appeal of a gamer’s setup. With its advanced display technologies and customizable features, it is a valuable addition for handheld console gamers who are looking to elevate their gaming experience. For more information and full specifications jump over to the official JSAUX website, where it is available to purchase priced from $69.99.



