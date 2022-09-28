Halloween Ends – Laurie Strode’s last stand against Michael Myers

Jamie Curtis reprises her role in the final chapter of the Halloween horror film franchise aptly named Halloween Ends, premiering in theatres and on the streaming service Peacock next month from October 14, 2022. In anticipation of this year’s Halloween next month, Universal Pictures has released a final trailer providing a further glimpse at what you can expect from Laurie Strode’s last stand.

45 years after the original horror film was released Halloween Ends provides the epic, terrifying conclusion to the franchise as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers, in a final confrontation. “Only one of them will survive” explains Universal so place your bets.

“Icon Jamie Lee Curtis returns for the last time as Laurie Strode, horror’s first “final girl” and the role that launched Curtis’ career. Curtis has portrayed Laurie for more than four decades now, one of the longest actor-character pairings in cinema history. When the franchise relaunched in 2018, Halloween shattered box office records, becoming the franchise’s highest-grossing chapter and set a new record for the biggest opening weekend for a horror film starring a woman. “

Halloween film 2022

“Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life.

But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell; The Hardy Boys, Virgin River), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all. “

