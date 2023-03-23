Xencelabs Pen Display 24 graphics tablet $1,899

Xencelabs has announced the launch of their new Pen Display 24 graphics tablet which will be available to purchase in Q2 2023 priced at $1,899, £1,850, and €2,099 depending on your location. Preorders are now available to place and the system includes a Tilt Stand enables the Xencelabs Pen Display 24 to be tilted comfortably at any angle between 16 and 72 degrees and the graphics tablet provides artists with a 4K Ultra-high definition resolution of up to 3840 x 2160 pixels.

“The Pen Display 24 offers a range of features and capabilities compared to competitive offerings, including enhanced glare reduction and fingerprint resistance, an edge-to-edge drawing surface, a natural drawing experience, Pantone Color and SkinTone validation, the included Tilt Stand, VESA mount flexibility, silent and fanless operation and a security slot for the Kensington MicroSaver 2.0 lock.”

“The display features edge-to-edge tempered glass with Xencelabs’ Super-AG Etching for exceptional glare and reflection reduction, delivering clarity even in bright rooms with overhead lighting. The continuous surface is uninterrupted by buttons or seams. An anti-fingerprint coating reduces streaking and smudges caused by everyday use. The etched glass screen provides the right amount of friction for a natural drawing feel. Two pen sizes are provided to fit different sized hands and preferences. One pen comes with three buttons, while the other has two buttons, and each has an eraser. The three-button pen is particularly useful for 3D work or for artists who prefer more pen buttons. Pens can match users’ preferred sensitivity and initial activation pressure is adjustable to as low as 3 g.”

“Since we launched our first product, we’ve constantly looked for new ways to improve the creative workflow,” said Michael Thompson, Head of Product at Xencelabs. “We listened to artists and their input is reflected in the Pen Display’s design: stunning display fidelity, an excellent drawing experience, superior ergonomics and more. This device is designed for maximum productivity, adapting to the user’s preferences, not the other way around.”

