Exlicon MX innovative drawing tool hits Kickstarter

Designers, engineers and hobbyists would like to draw circles, squares hexagons, pentagrams and other large or small shapes, might be interested in a new drawing tool launched via Kickstarter this week by Ddiin. The company has already has a number of successful campaigns under its belt and its latest drawing tool builds on the unique designs of its previous tools. “Now, we’ve developed another function design tool with an even greater range of design capabilities.”

The unique Exlicon MX drawing tool combines a campus, protractor, ruler, golden ratio tool, curved ruler, measuring tape and more into one metal aluminium and stainless steel machined precision drawing tool. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $26 or £22 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 18% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Introducing the Exlicon MX, a multi-functional drawing tool able to draw a huge range of shapes, with diameters as small as 10mm or as large as 475mm, the Exlicon MX allows you to unleash your creativity without restriction. Before we go into detail, here are the key features that make the Exlicon MX so special: The ability to draw complex patterns and shapes (including – but not limited to – hexagons, pentagrams, curves and spirals). Extendable rulers that allow you to draw huge geometries. It’s made from super-strong materials (stainless steel and aerospace aluminium) and rolling measurement for any surfaces.”

Exlicon MX Drawing tool

With the assumption that the Exlicon MX crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the Exlicon MX precision drawing tool project view the promotional video below.

“A conventional compass uses a needle to hold the tool steady when drawing shapes, perforating the paper and leaving behind annoying little holes. The Exlicon MX eliminates this common problem for you, with reusable nano stickers that can be attached to the aluminium or stainless steel base. With the help of the attachable magnetic ruler, you can draw circles as small or as large as you want (up to 475mm in diameter).”

“Thanks to the Exlicon MX ruler’s complex design, you can easily draw a myriad of shapes and patterns including hexagons, pentagrams, equilateral triangles, circles, curves and spirals, making the Exlicon MX a much-needed staple to anybody’s stationary collection.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the precision drawing tool, jump over to the official Exlicon MX crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

