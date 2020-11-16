Ddiin Exlicon drawing tool lets you create ellipses, circles, golden ratio, pentagons and more

The Ddiin Exlicon drawing tool combines a compass, protractor, ruler, golden ratio tool, curved ruler and hexagon and pentagram and the lip stencils all in one device. From accurate ellipses to circles, Exlicon can draw shapes of any kind, thanks to its innovative, highly portable, uniquely design multifunctional design. Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $63 or £48, offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. I

f the Ddiin Exlicon Kickstarter campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the Ddiin Exlicon project review the promotional video below.

“Are you fed up with old-school compasses for your pictures with holes all over the drawing surface, several erasing, and sometimes stray drawings? Let us introduce Exlicon, a stainless steel, lightweight multiuse stationery product with several handy abilities that you never witnessed before.”

“Exlicon is an innovative, highly portable, uniquely design multifunctional tool. It is all that you need for your work to be extraordinary. From accurate ellipses to circles, Exlicon can draw shapes of any kind. Unleashed your creativity with the help of Exlicon. After a year of innovative designing and numerous testing, we now introduce to you our exceptional new product called Exlicon, which is an upgraded version of our previously hit product Magcon that has been sold and shipped to over 80+ countries worldwide.”

Exlicon is capable of drawing different sizes and creating distinct eccentric ellipses using its convertible wings. By combining different rulers, Exlicon offers a diverse creation of shapes and ellipses of over 50 dimensions. Exlicon also offers the ability to draw perfect circles with a golden ratio. For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and more features, jump over to the official Ddiin Exlicon crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals