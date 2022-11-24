Seinxon slim GPS tracker card supports Apple Find My app

Approximately the same size as a credit card the Seinxon GPS tracker card has been specifically designed to work with both iOS and android devices and features Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, RFID, EDC and is the world slimmest tracker of its kind. If you would like to easily track your wallet, mobile phone or other personal belongings the slim card can be tracked using the official Apple Find My application. Equipped with a rechargeable lithium battery capable of providing a long battery life the GPS card is constructed from marine waste and bio-based plastics providing a sustainable recyclable solution to your tracking needs.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $25 or £22 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 22% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Having lost what matters is a painful experience. How many more times are you going to go through it? On top of that, the average person loses 3,000 items each year in the US. And In 2021, Pixie data shows that lost products cost more than $2.5 billion to replace. More than twice a week, nearly 1/4 of Americans lose house keys, wallets, pets, phones, glasses, headphones, remotes, suitcases, or children’s favorite items. “

Slim GPS tracker card

With the assumption that the Seinxon crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the Seinxon GPS tracker card project review the promotional video below.

“Because we have a strong Supply Chain & CHIP Production Technology, we can get recognized and cooperate with APPLE. We held meetings with APPLE TEAM for evaluating the product and discussing other details, and we made it, which is also a guarantee of the quality of our products— so we are worth your trust!”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the GPS tracker card, jump over to the official Seinxon crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

