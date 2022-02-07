Raspberry Pi RFID reader Ultra High Frequency HAT

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts may be interested in a new compact RFID reader specifically designed for the Raspberry Pi mini PC range. Using RAIN RFID technology the Raspberry Pi HAT uses low-power consumption to read up to 200 tanks per 2nd thanks to its on-board M6E Nano RFID reader and ARM based Cortex M4 architecture.

Launched via Kickstarter and created by the team at SB Components based in the London, United Kingdom. The project is already raised approximately one third of its required pledge goal with still 28 days remaining. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $269 or £199 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 29% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Raspberry Pi RFID HAT

“UHF HAT for Raspberry Pi is an advanced and compact “Ultra High Frequency” RFID reader that consists of powerful RFID technology designing for a broad range of applications in the defense, healthcare system, banks, offices etc. UHF HAT for Raspberry Pi has an onboard ThingMagic® M6E Nano UHF RFID Reader that is JADAK’s smallest embeddable module with ultra-low power consumption and tiny form factor. This RFID reader is ideal for battery operated, low-cost, small form factor portable devices.”

With the assumption that the UHF HAT crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the UHF HAT Raspberry Pi RFID reader project review the promotional video below.

“With a command adjustable RF output range of 0 dBm to +27 dBm (0.01 dB increments), necessary for read and write requirements of OEM designs, the Nano exhibits amazing power for its size. It can read at a rate of up to 200 tags/sec. The Nano is offered in a single SKU for global use and can be configured for frequencies in various global locations, including the Americas, European Union (EU), India, Korea, Australia, China, and Japan. It supports the EPC Gen2V2 and ISO 18000-63 standards.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the Raspberry Pi RFID reader, jump over to the official UHF HAT crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals