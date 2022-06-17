PocketBook Era eBook reader $220

The PocketBook Era eBook reader has launched this month and will soon be available to purchase throughout Europe priced at $220. Equipped with a 7 inch E Ink Carta 1200 display providing users with a resolution of 1264 x 1680 pixels the eBook reader features a 1,700 mAh (6.29 Wh) battery and a waterproof IPX8 rating.

The PocketBook Era is powered by an Allwinner B288 featuring a ARM Cortex-A7 dual core processor supported by 1 GB around and equipped with 16 GB of storage. Connectivity is provided by support for Bluetooth 4.0 and 2.4 GHz single-band 802.11b/g/n (WiFi 4), and the eBook reader features a USB-C port although it only supports USB 2.0 speeds. Check out the overview video below to learn more about what you can expect from the PocketBook Era.

eBook Reader

– Meet PocketBook Era – the most advanced device for e-reading! Stunning design, the latest E Ink screen, even more audio options, and extra protection for the e-reader – all this awaits you in the new flagship model, which has no equal.

– PocketBook Era will be available in July, and here are some reasons why you should definitely buy this masterpiece:

– The latest 7-inch E Ink Carta™ 1200 screen: +15% image contrast and 20% improved time response of the touch screen;

– Built-in speaker and Bluetooth: enjoy audiobooks and music simply by pressing Play on the e-reader’s screen. You can also listen to audio files via Bluetooth;

– Water and scratch protection: due to IPX8 water protection, the device can be immersed in fresh water to a depth of 2 meters for up to 60 minutes. The screen also received improved protection against scratches;

– Side control buttons: handy and ergonomic device, which suits perfectly both right- and left-handed readers;

– Text-to-Speech: turn any text file into an audiobook! Two clicks and the device will read aloud any book in one of the 26 available languages;

– Impressive look: enjoy e-reading on the device that combines modern design and exceptional ergonomics.

Source : Liliputing : PB

