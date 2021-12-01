Geeky Gadgets

GoPro Enduro high-performance battery created for HERO10 Black and HERO9 Black

GoPro Enduro high-performance batteryGoPro has announced the availability of a new upgraded battery for the GoPro Enduro high-performance battery created for HERO10 Black and HERO9 Black action cameras in its range. The Enduro battery is available priced at £24.99 with 20% off for GoPro Subscribers from the official GoPro website. “Freezing temps? No problem. Longer runtimes? You bet. Enduro lasts longer + charges faster than our standard battery, so you can shoot more no matter what the elements throw at you.

Features of the new GoPro Enduro high-performance battery

  • Advanced 1720mAh lithium-ion battery boosts camera performance over standard GoPro batteries across a wide temperature range.
  • Increases recording time in both HERO10 Black + HERO9 Black with up to 40% improvement in HERO10 Black using high-performance settings.¹
  • Dramatically improves cold-weather performance in temperatures down to 14°F (-10°C)²
  • Up to 13% faster charging rate than standard GoPro batteries

GoPro Enduro review

“Enduro features revolutionary technology that dramatically improves your HERO10 or HERO9 Black’s performance in cold temperatures for snow sports + other winter activities while extending recording times up to 40% in moderate temperatures.¹ Enduro powers your GoPro through the extreme cold so when the temps drop, you can now keep shooting.”

“Here are some average stats for different shooting modes at a battery temperature of 14°F / -10°C. Note, this is the battery’s temperature—it can be even colder outside. Enduro is better than our standard batteries in moderate temperatures, too. Check out these averages stats + improvements during typical outdoor activities at 77°F / 25°C.”

