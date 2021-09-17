New GoPro HERO10 Black camera launched

GoPro has launched its latest action camera, the GoPro HERO10 Black and the camera can record 5.3k video at 60 frames per second.

It is also capable of recording 4K video at 120 frames per second and 2.7k video at an impressive 240 frames per second.

HERO10 Black’s all-new GP2 processor combines with an ultra-high resolution 23.6 megapixel sensor to enable shockingly life-like image quality. The camera’s highest video resolution of 5.3K delivers 91% more resolution than 4K and 665% more resolution than 1080p HD at an impressive 60 frames per second—allowing for fluid playback and 2X slow motion. 4K video can be captured at 120 frames per second (4X slow motion) and 2.7K video can be captured at 240 frames per second (8X slow motion).

The new GP2 processor also enables improved video algorithms featuring local tone mapping (LTM) and 3D noise reduction (3DNR) that capture finer detail, more realistic textures and better contrast—even in low light.

In addition to 23 megapixel photos, HERO10 Black enables 19.6 megapixel video stills to be pulled from 5K 4:3 video at 30 frames per second and 15.8 megapixel video stills from 5.3K video at 60 frames per second—ideal for capturing amazing still images of sports and fast-paced activities.

