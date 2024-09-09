Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Galaxy S24 Ultra Speed Test

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Galaxy S24 Ultra are two of the most highly anticipated smartphones in the market, each boasting impressive specifications and features. To determine which device offers superior performance, a rigorous speed test was conducted by Phone Buff, pitting these flagship devices against each other across a range of applications and tasks, you can see the results in the awesome video below.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL has made significant strides in terms of build quality, camera capabilities, and display technology. Equipped with the Tensor G4 chip, 16 GB of RAM, and a vapor chamber cooling system, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is designed to handle demanding tasks with ease. However, one potential drawback is its reliance on the older UFS 3.1 storage technology, which may impact data transfer speeds.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by a custom Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, ensuring top-tier performance. It comes with 12 GB of RAM and the faster UFS 4.0 storage, which significantly enhances its overall speed and responsiveness across various applications.

Head-to-Head Performance Comparison

During the speed test, the Galaxy S24 Ultra consistently outshined the Pixel 9 Pro XL in most scenarios. While the Pixel 9 Pro XL demonstrated exceptional performance in camera app processing, thanks to its advanced image processing algorithms, the Galaxy S24 Ultra took the lead in video export and gaming tasks, showcasing its raw processing power.

When it came to everyday applications, such as web browsing, social media, and productivity tools, the Pixel 9 Pro XL remained competitive but generally lagged behind the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The speed difference was noticeable, with the Galaxy S24 Ultra launching and switching between apps more swiftly.

RAM and Storage: Key Factors in Performance

One notable advantage of the Pixel 9 Pro XL is its generous 16 GB of RAM, which allowed it to keep all applications open in 100% of the trials conducted. This highlights the device’s excellent memory management and multitasking capabilities. In comparison, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with its 12 GB of RAM, managed to keep apps open in over 90% of the trials, which is still an impressive feat.

The storage technology used in these devices played a crucial role in their overall performance. The Galaxy S24 Ultra‘s innovative UFS 4.0 storage provided faster read and write speeds compared to the Pixel 9 Pro XL‘s UFS 3.1 storage. This difference in storage speed contributed to the observed performance disparities between the two devices.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra completed the speed test faster, maintaining a significant lead over the Pixel 9 Pro XL throughout the comparison.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL’s 16 GB of RAM allowed it to keep all apps open in 100% of trials, showcasing its memory efficiency.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra’s UFS 4.0 storage technology contributed to its superior performance in data-intensive tasks.

While the Galaxy S24 Ultra emerged as the clear winner in this speed test, it is essential to acknowledge the Pixel 9 Pro XL‘s potential advantages in long-term performance. With its higher RAM capacity, the Pixel 9 Pro XL may be better equipped to handle memory-intensive tasks and maintain smooth multitasking over extended periods.

Ultimately, both the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Galaxy S24 Ultra are exceptional smartphones that cater to different user preferences. The Galaxy S24 Ultra’s raw speed and performance make it an ideal choice for power users and gaming enthusiasts, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL’s improved build quality, camera capabilities, and display technology may appeal to photography and media consumption enthusiasts.

Source & Image Credit: Phone Buff



