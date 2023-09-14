iOS 17 Release Candidate speed test (Video)

Apple recently released iOS 17 Release Candidate and we previously saw a video of the software in action. Assuming there are no bugs found in the release candidate, then this is basically the final version of iOS 17 that will be released to everyone.

Now we get to find out if there are any speed improvements in the iOS 17 Release Candidate software over the current iOS 16.6.1 release. The video below from iAppleBytes tests the new RC on a range of iPhones, including the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and the iPhone 13.

As we can see from the video on the iPhone XR, the handset running iOS 16.6.1 was the first of the two devices to boot up, there do not appear to be any major speed improvements in the various apps.

In the test with the iPhone 11, the handset running iOS 17 RC was the first of the two handsets to start up, there no not appear to be any changes in the speeds of the range of apps that were tested.

In the iPhone 12 tests, the handset that is running the iOS 17RC software was also the first device to start up, as with the previous devices, there are no major speed improvements in the apps.

In the final test with the iPhone 13, the handset running the iOS 16.6.1 booted up a split second quicker than the handset running iOS 17 RC, there were no speed im provements in the apps.

Apple will release the final version of iOS 17 next Monday the 18th of September, they will also release iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, tvOS 17 and HomePodOS 17 at the same time.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes



