What’s new in iOS 17 Release Candidate(Video)

Yesterday Apple released iOS 17 Release Candidate for the iPhone, they also released iPadOS 17 Release Candidate for the iPad, watchOS 10 Release Candidate for the Apple Watch, tvOS 17 Release Candidate for the Apple TV, and HomePodOS 17 Release Candidate for the HomePod.

Now we get to find out what is included in the new iOS 17 Release Candidate, the video below from Brandon Butch gives us a look at the software and its range of features, let’s find out what is included in this new beta.

As we can see from the video, the new iOS 17 RC brings a range of new features to the iPhone, assuming that no bugs are found in this software, then this should be the final version of iOS 17.

The update includes a new Standby mode, transforming your docked iPhone into a bedside timepiece when positioned horizontally. Additionally, the Lock Screen has been revamped along with the introduction of fresh Wallpaper options. The update also brings an array of interactive Widgets and further enhancements, such as a new “Stat of Min” feature within the Health app, specifically aimed at mental well-being.

Apple has confirmed that iOS 17 will be released next Monday the 18th of September, they will also be releasing watchOS 10, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, and HomePodOS 17 at the same time, Apple is also launching their new iPhone 15 range of smartphones next week, on the 22nd of September.

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch



