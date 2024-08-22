Google Pixel 9 Pro XL vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Video)

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra are two of the most highly anticipated smartphones of the year. Both devices are packed with innovative features and impressive specifications, making them strong contenders in the high-end smartphone market. In the video below, Tech Spurt delves into a detailed comparison between these two flagship devices, covering various aspects such as design, display, software, performance, battery life, and camera capabilities.

Design and Build Quality

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra are both large smartphones, sporting 6.8-inch displays. While they share similar dimensions, there are some notable differences in their design aesthetics. The Galaxy S24 Ultra features a more angular design with squared-off corners, giving it a sleek and modern look. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro XL opts for a more rounded and ergonomic design, making it comfortable to hold despite its size.

Both smartphones boast premium build quality, with matte glass backs that add a touch of sophistication. However, it’s worth noting that the Pixel’s matte finish is more prone to smudges and fingerprints compared to the Galaxy’s. In terms of durability, the Galaxy S24 Ultra employs a titanium frame, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL relies on Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for added protection against drops and scratches.

When it comes to color options, the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers a wider range of choices, allowing users to express their personal style. The Pixel 9 Pro XL, on the other hand, sticks to a more limited color palette.

Display Quality and Features

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra are equipped with stunning OLED displays that deliver vibrant colors, deep blacks, and excellent contrast ratios. The Pixel’s display has a resolution of 1344×2992 pixels, while the Galaxy’s display features a slightly higher resolution of 1440×3120 pixels. Both screens support high refresh rates, ensuring smooth scrolling and fluid animations.

In terms of display customization, the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers more options, allowing users to fine-tune the color profile and adjust the white balance to their liking. The Pixel 9 Pro XL, while offering fewer customization options, still provides a fantastic viewing experience out of the box.

Both smartphones excel in outdoor visibility, thanks to their exceptionally bright displays. The Galaxy S24 Ultra takes it a step further by incorporating an anti-reflective coating, which helps reduce glare and improves readability under direct sunlight.

Software and User Experience

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra run on the latest version of Android, Android 14. Both devices are guaranteed to receive software updates for an impressive seven years, ensuring long-term support and security.

One of the key differences between the two smartphones lies in their software experience. The Pixel 9 Pro XL offers a stock Android experience, providing a clean and intuitive interface without any bloatware. On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 Ultra runs on Samsung’s custom One UI, which adds a layer of customization and additional features on top of the Android operating system.

Both devices incorporate advanced AI capabilities, such as smart assistants and intelligent camera optimizations. They also offer similar security features, including ultrasonic fingerprint sensors and face unlock technology, ensuring secure access to your device.

Performance and Gaming

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, while the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL relies on Google’s own Tensor G4 chipset. Both processors are top-of-the-line and deliver exceptional performance, handling demanding tasks and multitasking with ease.

In terms of RAM, the Galaxy S24 Ultra comes with a generous 12GB of RAM, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL offers an even more impressive 16GB. This abundance of RAM ensures smooth performance and allows for seamless switching between multiple apps.

When it comes to gaming, both smartphones are capable of running the latest titles with high graphics settings. However, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a slight edge in this department, thanks to its optimized gaming features and superior thermal management. If you’re an avid mobile gamer, the Galaxy S24 Ultra might be the better choice.

Battery Life and Charging

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is equipped with a slightly larger battery capacity of 5,060mAh, while the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 5,000mAh battery. Despite the minor difference in capacity, both smartphones offer similar battery life, easily lasting a full day of moderate to heavy usage.

When it comes to charging, both devices support fast charging and wireless charging. However, there are some differences in charging speeds. The Galaxy S24 Ultra charges faster when using a wired connection, thanks to its 45W fast charging support. On the other hand, the Pixel 9 Pro XL excels in wireless charging speed, making it more convenient for those who prefer a cable-free charging experience.

Camera Performance and Features

The camera systems on the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra are among the best in the smartphone industry. The Pixel 9 Pro XL features a 50MP main sensor, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra takes it a step further with a 200MP main sensor. Both devices also include ultra-wide and telephoto lenses for added versatility.

In terms of zoom capabilities, the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers more options, including a periscope lens that enables up to 10x optical zoom. The Pixel 9 Pro XL, while not matching the Galaxy’s zoom range, still delivers excellent results thanks to its advanced computational photography algorithms.

For photography enthusiasts, the Galaxy S24 Ultra provides a dedicated Pro mode, allowing for granular control over camera settings such as ISO, shutter speed, and focus. The Pixel 9 Pro XL, on the other hand, relies more on its AI-powered camera optimizations to deliver stunning shots with minimal user input.

When it comes to image quality, both smartphones excel in their own ways. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is known for producing more natural-looking photos with accurate colors and excellent dynamic range. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, on the other hand, tends to deliver photos with slightly enhanced colors and contrast, resulting in more vibrant and eye-catching images.

Both devices are capable of recording 4K video and feature advanced stabilization technologies for smooth and steady footage. The Pixel 9 Pro XL’s video stabilization is particularly impressive, thanks to its hardware-based stabilization and EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) capabilities.

Additional Features and Considerations

One notable feature that sets the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra apart from the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is the inclusion of the S Pen. The S Pen is a pressure-sensitive stylus that allows for precise note-taking, drawing, and navigation. If you frequently use your smartphone for creative tasks or prefer the added functionality of a stylus, the Galaxy S24 Ultra might be the better choice.

It’s worth mentioning that neither smartphone offers expandable storage via a microSD card slot. This means you’ll have to rely on the internal storage capacity, which varies depending on the model you choose.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL also offers some exclusive features that are not found on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. These include call screening, which uses AI to filter out spam calls, and advanced photo editing tools that leverage Google’s expertise in computational photography.

Final Thoughts

Choosing between the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra ultimately depends on your personal preferences and priorities. Both smartphones are exceptional devices that offer top-tier performance, stunning displays, and impressive camera capabilities.

If you value a clean and intuitive software experience, prioritize camera performance, and appreciate Google’s AI-powered features, the Pixel 9 Pro XL might be the better fit for you. On the other hand, if you prefer a more feature-rich user interface, value the added functionality of the S Pen, and prioritize gaming performance, the Galaxy S24 Ultra could be the ideal choice.

Regardless of which smartphone you choose, you can expect a premium and flagship-level experience that will keep you satisfied for years to come.

Both smartphones offer large 6.8-inch OLED displays with high resolutions and refresh rates.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra features a titanium frame, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL uses Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for durability.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL offers a stock Android experience, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra runs on Samsung’s One UI.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL uses Google’s Tensor G4 chipset.

Both devices offer similar battery life, but the Galaxy S24 Ultra charges faster with wired charging, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL excels in wireless charging speed.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra features a 200MP main camera sensor, while the Pixel 9 Pro XL features a 50MP main sensor.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra includes an S Pen for note-taking and drawing, a feature not found on the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals