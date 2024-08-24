Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Gets Reviewed (Video)

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL has arrived, and it has been met with a range of opinions from tech enthusiasts and reviewers alike. While the device features some notable improvements in terms of hardware design and battery life, it falls short in delivering the highly anticipated AI software features that were expected to set it apart from its predecessors. The camera software, however, has received a significant upgrade, thanks to the integration of AI tools, although some of these features seem to be more of a novelty than a practical addition to the user experience. The video below from Dave2D gives us a detailed look at the new Pixel smartphone.

Hardware Design: A Fresh Look and Feel

One of the most noticeable changes in the Pixel 9 Pro XL is its hardware design. The device now features a flat design with a camera hump, which gives it a more modern and sleek appearance. The screens are brighter and flatter, with even bezels all around, adding to the overall aesthetic appeal of the device. Additionally, the ultrasonic fingerprint sensors have been improved, providing better reliability and responsiveness compared to the previous models. While the haptics and speakers remain largely unchanged from the last generation, the battery life has seen a significant improvement, particularly in the Pixel 9 Pro XL model. This is a welcome change for users who rely heavily on their devices throughout the day and require a reliable battery to keep up with their needs.

Performance: Marginal Improvements and Throttling Issues

Under the hood, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is powered by a new chip, which promises to deliver improved performance. However, the actual performance gains are marginal at best. During heavy gaming sessions, the device tends to throttle quickly, which may be a concern for avid mobile gamers. Despite this limitation, the battery life remains impressive, making the Pixel 9 Pro XL a reliable choice for everyday use.

AI Software Features: Limited Exclusivity and Practicality

One of the most highly anticipated aspects of the Pixel 9 Pro XL was its AI software features. The integration of Google Gemini was expected to bring a host of exclusive features to the device. However, the reality is somewhat underwhelming. While you can enjoy some new features like YouTube video summarization and the ability to use Pixel Studio for AI image generation, the overall impact of these additions is limited. The screenshots app has been updated to allow for searching and tagging screenshots, which adds a layer of convenience to your daily tasks. However, the practicality of this feature is debatable, as it may not be a catalyst for most users.

YouTube video summarization

Pixel Studio for AI image generation

Searchable and taggable screenshots

For those who opt for the Gemini Advanced Subscription, there are some additional benefits, such as:

2TB of cloud storage

Advanced text data processing

Gemini Live chatbot for real-time interaction

These features are designed to enhance productivity and data management, but their usefulness will depend on individual user needs and preferences.

Camera Software: Significant Upgrades and Powerful Features

One area where the Pixel 9 Pro XL truly shines is its camera software. The device has received significant upgrades in this department, with features like Add Me In for group photos and Super Res Zoom for detailed zoomed-in images. The 8K video recording capability and Magic Editor for object removal and photo reframing are standout features that set the Pixel 9 Pro XL apart from its competitors. The improved telephoto zoom on the Pixel 9 Pro and the higher resolution front-facing camera with a wider angle further enhance the photography experience. These upgrades make the Pixel 9 Pro XL an attractive option for photography enthusiasts and those who rely heavily on their smartphone cameras for capturing important moments.

Pricing: A Slight Increase, but Frequent Sales Expected

The Pixel 9 Pro XL comes with a $100 price increase compared to the previous generation, which may be a deterrent for some potential buyers. However, it is expected that frequent sales will help to reduce the effective price of the device, making it more accessible to a broader audience.

The Bottom Line: A Compelling Choice for Tech Enthusiasts

Overall, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is a mixed bag of improvements and shortcomings. While the AI features are seen as easily transferable to older models and may not be as groundbreaking as initially anticipated, the camera software improvements are significant and powerful. There are mixed feelings about the necessity and practicality of some of the AI tools, but the overall enhancements make the Pixel 9 Pro XL a compelling choice for tech enthusiasts who prioritize camera quality and battery life. As with any new device, it is essential to weigh the pros and cons and consider your individual needs and preferences before making a purchase decision. The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL may not be the perfect smartphone for everyone, but it certainly has its strengths and will appeal to a specific segment of the market.

Source & Image Credit: Dave2D



