Google Pixel 9 Gets Taken Apart (Video)

The Google Pixel 9 disassembly process reveals the intricate design and advanced technology within this innovative smartphone. This comprehensive guide provides a step-by-step approach to disassembling the device, highlighting the necessary tools and techniques required to safely and effectively take apart the Pixel 9. By following these instructions, you will gain a deeper understanding of the device’s internal components and their arrangement.

Preparation and Required Tools

Before beginning the disassembly process, ensure you have the following tools on hand:

SIM ejector tool

Heat gun or hair dryer

Plastic prying tools

Precision screwdriver set

Tweezers

Antistatic mat or workspace

It is crucial to work in a clean, well-lit environment and take necessary precautions to avoid damaging the device or its components.

Removal of SIM Tray and Back Plate

The first step in disassembling the Google Pixel 9 is to remove the SIM tray using a SIM ejector tool. This step is crucial as it allows access to the internal components. Once the SIM tray is removed, apply heat to the edges of the back plate using a heat gun or hair dryer to loosen the adhesive. Use a plastic prying tool to carefully lift the back glass cover, starting from the bottom edge and working your way around the device. Exercise caution to avoid cracking or damaging the back glass during this process.

Examination of Back Glass Cover and Camera Lens Cover

With the back plate removed, take a moment to examine the back glass cover and camera lens cover. These components are delicate and require careful handling to prevent damage. The camera lens cover protects the advanced camera system of the Pixel 9, which includes multiple lenses and sensors. Gently remove the camera lens cover, paying attention to any adhesive or connectors that may be present.

Removal of Screws and Examination of Internal Components

Once the back cover is off, you will see several screws securing the internal components. Using a precision screwdriver, carefully remove these screws and keep them organized for reassembly later. With the screws removed, you can now access and examine the various internal components of the Pixel 9, including the wireless charging coil and NFC antenna.

Wireless Charging Coil and NFC Antenna

Locate the wireless charging coil near the center of the device. This component enables the Pixel 9 to support wireless charging functionality. Carefully detach the wireless charging coil, paying attention to any connectors or cables. Next, identify the NFC antenna, which is positioned nearby. The NFC antenna is responsible for allowing Near Field Communication capabilities on the device. Take note of its placement and connections before proceeding.

Battery Removal Process

The battery is a critical component of the Pixel 9 and requires careful handling during the removal process. Use a plastic prying tool to gently lift the battery, starting from the bottom edge. Be cautious not to puncture or damage the battery, as this can pose a safety risk. The battery is secured with adhesive, so apply gentle pressure and use the prying tool to gradually loosen it from the device. Once the battery is free, disconnect any connectors or cables attached to it.

Examination of 5G mmWave Antenna and Front-Facing Camera

The Google Pixel 9 features advanced connectivity options, including 5G mmWave support. Locate the 5G mmWave antenna within the device and examine its placement and connections. This component is crucial for allowing high-speed 5G connectivity on the Pixel 9. Next, identify the front-facing camera module, which is typically located at the top of the device. Carefully disconnect the front-facing camera, paying attention to any connectors or cables to avoid damaging the sensor.

Main Board and Camera Components

The main board is the heart of the Pixel 9, housing the primary processing units and other critical components. To access the main board, remove any remaining screws or connectors securing it in place. Carefully lift the main board out of the device, revealing the camera components underneath. The Pixel 9 features a sophisticated camera system, which may include multiple lenses, sensors, and stabilizers. Take note of the arrangement and connections of these camera components before proceeding with further disassembly.

Heat Management Components (Graphite Film and Thermal Pads)

Effective heat management is crucial for the optimal performance and longevity of the Google Pixel 9. The device uses graphite film and thermal pads to dissipate heat generated by the internal components. Locate these heat management components within the device and examine their placement and condition. Ensure that the graphite film and thermal pads are properly positioned and intact to maintain efficient heat dissipation.

Screen Replacement Process

In the event that the screen of the Pixel 9 needs to be replaced, the disassembly process involves removing the front assembly. Start by applying heat to the edges of the screen using a heat gun or hair dryer to soften the adhesive. Use a prying tool to carefully lift the screen from the frame, starting from the bottom edge. Exercise caution to avoid damaging the screen or the underlying components. Once the screen is separated from the frame, disconnect any connectors or cables attached to it.

Examination of Subboard and Primary Microphone

The subboard of the Pixel 9 contains additional circuitry and the primary microphone. To access these components, remove any screws or connectors securing the subboard in place. Carefully lift the subboard out of the device, revealing the charger port and bottom speaker assembly underneath. Locate the primary microphone on the subboard and examine its condition. The primary microphone is responsible for capturing voice input and must be handled with care to ensure optimal performance.

Charger Port Replacement

If the charger port of the Pixel 9 needs to be replaced, begin by removing any screws securing it to the device. Carefully disconnect the flex cable connected to the charger port, taking note of its orientation and connection points. Remove the old charger port and replace it with a new one, ensuring that it is properly aligned and secured. Reconnect the flex cable to the new charger port, paying attention to the correct orientation.

Bottom Speaker Assembly and Haptic Feedback Motor

The bottom speaker assembly and haptic feedback motor are located near the charger port. To access these components, remove any screws or connectors securing them in place. Carefully lift the bottom speaker assembly out of the device, examining its condition and connections. Next, locate the haptic feedback motor, which provides tactile feedback for various interactions with the Pixel 9. Ensure that the haptic feedback motor is properly connected and functioning before reassembling the device.

Volume and Power Button Flex Cable Replacement

The volume and power button flex cables are located on the sides of the Pixel 9. If these cables need to be replaced, carefully disconnect them from their respective connectors, taking note of their orientation and routing. Remove the old flex cables and replace them with new ones, ensuring that they are properly aligned and secured. Reconnect the new flex cables to their corresponding connectors, paying attention to the correct orientation.

Antenna Board and Secondary Microphone

The antenna board and secondary microphone are located at the top of the Pixel 9. To access these components, remove any screws or connectors securing the antenna board in place. Carefully lift the antenna board out of the device, revealing the secondary microphone underneath. Examine the condition and connections of both the antenna board and secondary microphone. The secondary microphone plays a crucial role in noise cancellation and must be handled with care.

Repairability Score and Reassembly Process

The repairability score of the Google Pixel 9 is determined by the ease of disassembly and reassembly, as well as the availability of replacement parts. While the Pixel 9 may present some challenges due to its compact design and advanced components, following this guide and using the appropriate tools can help ensure a successful repair process.

To reassemble the Pixel 9, follow the disassembly steps in reverse order. Begin by reinstalling the antenna board and secondary microphone, followed by the volume and power button flex cables. Next, secure the bottom speaker assembly and haptic feedback motor in their respective positions. Replace the charger port and reconnect the flex cable, ensuring proper alignment.

Reattach the subboard and primary microphone, securing them with screws or connectors as necessary. If the screen was removed, carefully align it with the frame and apply gentle pressure to secure it in place. Reconnect any connectors or cables to the screen.

Reinstall the main board and camera components, paying attention to their proper placement and connections. Reattach the heat management components, such as the graphite film and thermal pads, ensuring they are positioned correctly for optimal heat dissipation.

Reconnect the battery and secure it in place, being cautious not to damage it during the process. Reattach the 5G mmWave antenna and front-facing camera, ensuring their proper connections.

Replace the wireless charging coil and NFC antenna, securing them in their designated positions. Reattach the back glass cover and camera lens cover, applying gentle pressure to ensure a secure fit. Replace the screws to hold the internal components in place.

Finally, reinsert the SIM tray, and your Google Pixel 9 should be successfully reassembled and ready for use.

Summary

This comprehensive disassembly guide for the Google Pixel 9 provides a detailed walkthrough of the process, highlighting the key components and steps involved. By following these instructions and using the appropriate tools, you can safely disassemble and reassemble the device for repair or examination purposes. Remember to handle all components with care, keep track of screws and connectors, and work in a clean, well-lit environment to ensure the best possible outcome.

As technology continues to advance, smartphones like the Google Pixel 9 become increasingly complex and sophisticated. Understanding the internal structure and components of these devices is crucial for effective maintenance, repair, and appreciation of their capabilities. By familiarizing yourself with the disassembly process, you gain valuable insights into the engineering and design principles behind modern smartphones.

It is important to note that disassembling a smartphone may void its warranty and should only be attempted by individuals with the necessary skills and experience. If you are unsure about any step or encounter difficulties during the process, it is recommended to seek the assistance of a professional technician to avoid causing damage to the device or its components.

In conclusion, the Google Pixel 9 disassembly guide serves as a valuable resource for anyone interested in exploring the inner workings of this innovative smartphone. By following the step-by-step instructions and exercising caution throughout the process, you can successfully disassemble and reassemble the device, gaining a deeper appreciation for the technology that powers our daily lives.

