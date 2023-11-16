What is the Qi v2.0 wireless charging and why does it matter?

After being unveiled earlier this year during CES 2023 more details about the new wireless charging standard Qi v2.0 has been made available by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC). This new standard promises to deliver magnetic attachment, expedited charging, and superior efficiency, all under a unified global standard. But how does it compare to Apple’s MagSafe wireless charging? For a quick overview check out the video embedded below.

The Qi v2.0 standard is the next leap forward in wireless charging technology. It’s been specifically designed to enhance the user experience by offering faster, more efficient charging. This is achieved through the fusion of two profiles: the Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) and an enhanced version of the Extended Power Profile (EPP). The MPP incorporates MagSafe technology, enabling a secure magnetic connection between the charger and the device. On the other hand, the EPP bolsters existing wireless charging capabilities without the necessity for magnets, promising a more rapid and efficient charging process.

“We are thrilled to see our members rapidly embracing Qi v2.0 and building ecosystems of accessories for Qi2 devices” said Fady Mishriki, the chair of the WPC’s Board of Directors. “We fully expect to see Qi v2.0 quickly become the de facto global standard for wireless charging.”

Qi v2.0 wireless charging

One of the key aspirations of the Qi v2.0 standard is to unify the wireless charging industry under a global standard. This means that all Qi v2.0 certified devices will be compatible with all Qi v2.0 chargers, regardless of the manufacturer. This is a significant step towards standardization in the wireless charging industry, which has been fragmented by a multitude of charging standards.

The first wave of Qi v2.0 certified products are expected to hit the market during the holiday season. Among these are Apple’s iPhone 15 and accessories from leading manufacturers such as Belkin, Mophie, Anker, and Aircharge. These products have undergone rigorous testing and certification to ensure they meet the Qi v2.0 standard. In fact, over 100 devices are currently undergoing testing or certification for Qi v2.0.

“These certified Qi2 chargers provide smoother, faster charging that is more energy efficient, and offers wide interoperability” added Paul Struhsaker, executive director for the WPC. “Plus, Qi2’s magnetic attachment also means consumers will no longer have to fuss in trying to adjust the positioning of their devices to ensure perfect alignment between phone and charger.”

The Qi v2.0 standard made its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show and has since received industry recognition for its innovative approach to wireless charging. It is anticipated to become the global standard for wireless charging, replacing the existing Qi v1.2 standard.

Qi2 certified chargers are expected to offer improved charging alignment and efficiency. This means devices will charge faster and more efficiently, reducing energy waste and enhancing the overall user experience. The wireless charging market is set to grow with the introduction of Qi2, enabling the wireless charging of a new range of accessories.

Simplification of Standards

The Qi2 wireless charging standard, with its “Magnetic Power Profile,” offers several advancements and benefits over current charging technologies. Let’s break down the key points you’ve mentioned:

The current Qi wireless charging standard has some inconsistencies, as not all devices are Qi Certified. Some non-certified devices may charge but at a slower rate. The introduction of Qi2 aims to unify these standards globally. This unification would simplify the user experience by eliminating confusion about compatibility and performance. It would also make it easier for consumers and retailers to understand and adopt the technology.

Increased Efficiency and Speed

The Magnetic Power Profile in Qi2 ensures precise alignment between the device and the charger. Proper alignment is crucial in wireless charging as it maximizes energy transfer efficiency. Higher efficiency means less energy is lost during the charging process, which results in faster charging times. This improvement is significant because one of the common criticisms of wireless charging has been its slower speed compared to wired charging.

Future Enhancements and Innovations

Qi2 is designed to be forward-looking. It not only enables the development of faster wireless charging technologies but also ensures that these advancements are safe. It will not adversely affect battery life or damage the receiver in the device. Moreover, the magnetic locking feature opens doors for new product designs, such as AR/VR headsets, and supports novel types of accessories that can attach magnetically to devices, like supplementary batteries. This adaptability and potential for innovation could significantly impact how wireless charging integrates into various tech ecosystems.

Sustainability Benefits

The sustainability aspect of Qi2 comes from reducing the reliance on charging cords, which are prone to wear and tear due to regular plugging and unplugging. This wear often leads to cords being discarded, contributing to electronic waste. Qi2’s wireless approach circumvents this issue, as it eliminates the mechanical stress that leads to wear and tear. In the long term, this could lead to a reduction in waste generated from charging accessories.

As we stand on the cusp of a new era in wireless charging, the Qi v2.0 standard is poised to reshape the industry. With its dedication to magnetic attachment, faster charging, and superior efficiency, it is on track to become the global standard for wireless charging. As the first Qi v2.0 certified products become available, consumers can look forward to a more streamlined and efficient wireless charging experience.



