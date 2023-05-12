Google Pixel 7a unboxing and review (Video)

The new Google Pixel 7a smartphone was unveiled this week, the handset was announced along with the Google Pixel Tablet and the Google Pixel Fold and now we get to find out some more details about the device.

The unboxing and review video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the design and features of the new Google Pixel 7a smartphone, the handset is now available to buy for $499.

As we can see from the video the handset comes with some great specifications for the price. The device features a Google Tensor 2 mobile processor and 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included non-expandable storage.

The handset comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the display has a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. plus it comes with a 4385 MAh battery and fast charging.

The new Google Pixel 7a comes with a range of cameras with two on the back and a single camera on the front of the device. On the rear of the handset, there is a 64-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 13-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies.

The handset is available in three colors, three colors, Coral, Sea, and Charcoal and it is now available to buy for £449 in the UK and $499 in the USA.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals