Google Pixel 4a 5G appears on carriers website

We are still waiting for the new Google Pixel 4a smartphone to launch and now the XDA developers have spotted a 5G version of the handset.

The 5G version of the Google Pixel 4a was recently spotted on Boom Mobile with the model number G025E, the handset is expected to launch some time soon.

The new Pixel 4a is rumored to come with a 5.8 inch display that will have a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and the device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor.

The handset will come with 6GB of RAM and it will also come with a choice of storage options, plus an 8 megapixel front camera for Selfies and a 12 megapixel rear camera. It will also come with a 3140 mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

Source XDA Developers

