New Bard update adds image upload, new languages and more

Google has today rolled out a new update to its Bard AI service adding a wealth of new features including the ability to upload images, new languages and more. This latest AI update has not only broadened Bard’s global accessibility but also introduced a range of features aimed at enhancing user experience and productivity.

Global language support

Google Bard has now extended its reach to most parts of the world, making it accessible to a wider audience. This expansion includes support for over 40 languages, such as Arabic, Chinese, German, Hindi, and Spanish. This means that users from Brazil to Europe can now interact with Bard in their native languages.

Google has taken a responsible approach to this expansion, consulting with experts, policymakers, and privacy regulators to ensure the safe and ethical use of AI. As Bard continues to grow, Google will remain committed to its AI Principles, incorporating user feedback and taking necessary measures to protect user privacy and data.

Customized responses

Google Bard now offers more personalized responses to better cater to user needs. One of the new features allows users to listen to Bard’s responses. This can be particularly useful when trying to understand the correct pronunciation of a word or when you want to listen to a poem or script. To use this feature, simply input a prompt and select the sound icon to hear Bard’s answers.

In addition, users can now adjust the tone and style of Bard’s responses. The options include simple, long, short, professional, or casual tones. This feature is currently available in English and will soon be expanded to other languages.

Productivity Enhancements

Several new features have been introduced to boost productivity. Users can now pin and rename their conversations with Bard. This allows for easy revisiting of prompts and discussions. For instance, if you ask Bard to help you compare outdoor sports for the summer, you can pin the conversation and revisit the tips later.

Google Bard has also expanded its coding support. Users can now export Python code to Replit, in addition to Google Colab. This feature is aimed at catering to the growing interest in using Bard for coding tasks.

Sharing responses has been made easier with the introduction of shareable links. Users can now share part or all of their Bard chat with their network, facilitating collaboration and idea sharing.

Bard image uploads

Finally, Google Bard now supports image prompts. This feature, which integrates the capabilities of Google Lens, allows users to upload images with prompts. Bard will analyze the photo and provide relevant responses. This feature is currently live in English and will soon be available in other languages.

Google Bard’s latest update has significantly enhanced its functionality and accessibility. Whether you have a budding idea, a well-developed concept, or simply need to brainstorm, Bard offers a range of tools to help bring your ideas to life. With its expanded language support and new features, Google Bard is poised to become an even more valuable tool for creativity and productivity.

Source : Google



