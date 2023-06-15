Google Lens can search for skin conditions

Google has announced that it is bringing some new features to Google Lens and one of those is the ability to search for skin conditions. The software can now identify similar skin conditions that you may have on your skin.

This works by you taking a picture of your skin and then you upload the photo through Google Lens, you can see more details below on how the software works, it certainly sounds interesting.

Describing an odd mole or rash on your skin can be hard to do with words alone. Fortunately, there’s a new way Lens can help, with the ability to search skin conditions that are visually similar to what you see on your skin. Just take a picture or upload a photo through Lens, and you’ll find visual matches to inform your search. This feature also works if you’re not sure how to describe something else on your body, like a bump on your lip, a line on your nails or hair loss on your head.

Google Lens also has a range of other new features and it will soon be coming to Google Bard which is the company’s new AI tool, you will be able to use images with Google Bard and it will then be able to provide information on the image. You can find out more details about the new features over at Google at the link below.

Source Google



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals