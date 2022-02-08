MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE limited edition motherboard – “one board to rule them all”

MSI has today announced the launch of its new MEG Z690 GODLIKE motherboard. Making it available in limited quantities and offering “a prioritized qualification to those who purchased a previous generation of GODLIKE motherboard or an MSI RTX 3080 or 3090 series graphics card before as an appreciation“.

The MEG Z690 GODLIKE motherboard is priced at $2,099.

GODLIKE Z690 motherboard

The new motherboard is the last piece of the Z690 platform and has been created as the “one board to rule them all“. Designed to provide the best performance possible whether you overclocking or simply would like the most powerful motherboard currently available and is the flagship motherboard of the Z690 range.

Featuring Onboard 10G Super LAN, WI-FI 6E Solution with MSI LAN Manager, Dual Thunderbolt 4, USB 4.0, Dual Lightning PCIe 5.0 Slots, Latest DDR5 Memory, Dual Front USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 20G Type-C, Audio Boost 5 HD and setting controls via the companies official MSI Center software.

“Covered in dark, deep, and full aluminium heatsink fashioned with a triangular grid pattern. The illuminating dragon nebula with tempered glass reveals the power with a column of faith and meteor RGB effect. The MEG Z690 GODLIKE symbolizes the endless power of the one universe, ready for every challenge. Under its powerful appearance, there are multiple patented-pending cooling solutions. The Dual Cross Heat-pipe connects two MOS heatsinks, while the exclusive Wavy Fin Design with 7 W/mK Thermal Pad provides a great surface for heat dissipation. The Magnetic Double-sided M.2 Shield Frozr effectively reduces the high-speed M.2 temperature that helps gamers enjoy its extreme performance while having the lowest operating temperature.”

MSI Limited Edition GODLIKE motherboard

“It is equipped with the industry’s first built-in touchable LCD. The 3.5 inch IPS LCD panel on the motherboard provides the next level of system diagnostics – hardware monitoring, reading debug codes, finding other useful information, and even customizing your display with dedicated MSI software. Moreover, the touchable function enables system operation, fine-tunes complicated PC settings, and even activates the windows function with customization in one touch.”

“The M-Vision Dashboard connects the motherboard with its easy to disassemble magnetic design. Furthermore, once connected with the GODLIKE rear USB port, the dashboard can operate independently. You can put the dashboard in front of your case, on your desk, or stick to your monitor for easy access. With just one touch, your PC operation received an entire new form. The MEG Z690 GODLIKE features the summit direct power solution, Direct 20+2 Phases with 105 A Smart Power Stage power design, dual 8-pin power connectors with exclusive Core Boost technology, and 8 Layer Server Grade with 2 oz copper PCB. This makes it all the more ready to push the latest processors to their limits!”

Source : MSI

