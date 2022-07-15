Server grade EATX motherboard for AIoT

Axiomtek has this week introduced its new IMB760 server grade EATX motherboard designed for AIoT applications. Measuring just 330 mm x 305 mm in size the compact motherboard is powered by a dual LGA4189 socket 3rd Gen Intel Xeon scalable processors, code-named Ice Lake-SP supported by the Intel C627A chipset.

The IMB760 offers rich expandability with four PCIe x16 slots, two PCIe x8 slots and two M.2 Key M 2280 interfaces with PCIe x4 signal, supporting GPU cards, capture cards, RAID cards, NVMe storage, and more. Eight SATA-600 ports with integrated RAID 0/1/5/10 are available for reliable data storage and protection.

Featuring a wide array of I/O interfaces, the IMB760 supports six USB 3.2 Gen1, six USB 2.0, two USB 2.0 (180D Type A), one RS-232/422/485, one IPMI LAN port via Intel Ethernet controller I210-AT, two 10GbE port (Intel X550-AT2), one VGA, eight-channel programmable digital I/O port, SMBus, and one PS/2 keyboard.

EATX motherboard

“The EATX motherboard comes with an effective load balancing between two CPUs and multiple accelerator cards to stabilize computation loads and maximize computing power. Featuring optimized performance, more PCI Express Card slots, and high-density memory expansion, this EATX server motherboard enables high level computing, AI workload and deep learning for the data-fueled future.”

“Performance, security, and flexibility are indispensable for AI in next-gen computing. As the first and flagship EATX motherboard of Axiomtek, the IMB760 features built-in AI and crypto acceleration functions as well as advanced security capabilities to meet the specific needs of automated manufacturing, robotics, image or video analytics, and other AIoT applications. This server-grade motherboard has sixteen DDR4-3200 RDIMM sockets with a memory capacity of up to 1 TB.

Ready for the demands of massive data storage and high-speed data transmission, the industrial motherboard supports two NVMe SSD, one IPMI LAN, and two 10GbE LAN ports. Rich expansions with enough PCIe x16 slots and PCIe x8 slots for GPU acceleration, making IM760 a perfect solution for computationally intensive imaging, intelligent video analytics, and heavy workload processing,” said Wayne Chung, the product manager of AIoT Team at Axiomtek.”

Source : Axiomtek

