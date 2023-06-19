How Gmail AI can help you email more efficiently

Recently Google has added a few new features and tricks to its Gmail email service giving it an artificial intelligent upgrade to help you be more efficient, productive and save time when processing those annoying emails that seem to be the bane of our lives. Gmail’s new AI features have been designed to make your email experience a little less stressful.

Below are a few of the new Gmail features that specifically use AI to help you accomplish your email tasks even faster and more efficiently than ever. Waste no more time and embrace the new AI technology that is upon us and save time processing your email inbox. Gmail’s AI features work collectively to make your email management more efficient. By intelligently assisting with email composition, offering quick response suggestions, categorizing your inbox, summarizing detailed emails, and reminding you about unanswered emails, Gmail’s AI tools can greatly enhance your productivity.

How to clear and clean your Gmail inbox

Gmail AI features

“Help me write”: This feature is an AI-powered assistant that helps you compose emails. Based on the prompts you provide, it generates a complete draft for your email. This tool is particularly useful for creating coherent and relevant emails quickly. It utilizes generative AI large language models to interpret your prompts and create a suitable email draft. The tool is quite flexible, allowing users to select options that make the email more formal, elaborate, or shorter as per their requirements.

Smart Compose: This feature assists you while drafting an email by providing wording suggestions, which can be accepted with a simple tap of the “Tab” button. The feature is powered by a hybrid language generation model and runs on Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) to offer these suggestions. It is not only useful for writing more efficiently but also serves as a learning tool for non-native English speakers as it is available in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, French, and Italian.

Smart Reply: This feature is designed to generate quick responses to emails. It uses advanced machine learning technology like deep neural networks to create up to three possible responses to emails, enabling users to reply with just a couple of clicks. This feature is especially useful when you’re pressed for time and need to respond to an email quickly.

Tabbed Inbox: This feature uses machine learning to automatically categorize your emails into different tabs such as Primary, Promotions, Social, Updates, and Forums. This classification is based on various signals, such as the sender of the email. It ensures that your inbox is organized and easier to navigate. Users also have the option to manually move emails to different tabs to improve the model’s understanding of their preferences.

Summary Cards: Summary cards provide a snapshot of the most important details in emails with lots of information, such as flight ticket reservations or shopping confirmations. This feature uses heuristic and machine learning algorithms to detect the crucial data from inbound emails and displays that information in a card at the top of the email. It saves users from the hassle of scrolling through long emails to find the details they need.

Nudging: This feature uses machine learning to detect emails you haven’t replied to and reminds you to respond or follow up on those messages. It can also remind you about outgoing messages that you haven’t received a response to, ensuring that you don’t miss any crucial emails.

Source : Google



