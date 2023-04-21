Gloomhaven Role Playing Game and miniatures teased

Cephalofair games the company behind the Gloomhaven board game and its most recent launch Frosthaven have this week teased the launch of a new Gloomhaven Role Playing Game together with miniature is that will be available to back via a crowdfunding campaign on Backerkit in a few months time on June 20, 2023.

The core Gloomhaven set will feature 250+ miniatures, and additional title/setting addon sets will offer a sweeping amount of monsters, characters, and allies that bring your Gloomhaven board games and RPG sessions to the next level. However the company will be making a new line of over 600+ miniatures across all its games. Check out the teaser video below to learn more about what you can expect from the Gloomhaven Role Playing Game and miniatures.

A miniatures line for ALL titles set in the Gloomhaven universe has been created and will be available for gamers to enjoy including: Gloomhaven, Forgotten Circles, Jaws of the Lion and Frosthaven.

“This is the Gloomhaven Role Playing Game, which takes the Gloomhaven world and puts it in your hands – the hands of a “Gloom Master”. We are giving you the tools and the lore to create your own stories – in Gloomhaven and the surrounding world. And it will be available right alongside the miniatures in [June], 2023. “

Gloomhaven Role Playing Game

“We’re creating a robust skill system that makes interacting with this newly expanded world and uncovering its mysteries always engaging. And when you run across a situation that can only be resolved with weapons, well, the Gloomhaven combat system will still be there to make sure that is always interesting as well.

But this isn’t just the board game with a GM. First of all, we’ve opened up the playing field to allow for any class and ancestry combination. You can be an Inox Spellweaver, an Orchid Cragheart, or anything else, and both classes and ancestries have their own set of cards so that you can create a truly unique ability set.”

“We want our community to feel like each big-box campaign board game they’ve invested in, is able to function as a sort of Gloom Master tool kit, to be able to craft your own adventures using map tiles, enemy standees/miniatures, tokens, overlay tiles, and more. You can also just pick up the core Gloomhaven: RPG sourcebook and its accompanying card set and play without having owned a single one of our past titles. Mercenaries of all experiences and playstyles are welcome in Gloomhaven: The RPG!”

Source : Cephalofair : Backerkit





