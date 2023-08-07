Genshin Impact version 4.0 launches August 16

In the world of Genshin Impact, a significant shift is on the horizon. The much-anticipated Version 4.0, aptly named “As Light Rain Falls Without Reason,” is slated to make its grand debut on August 16. This update is set to introduce players to Fontaine, the fifth nation of Teyvat, a place where culture, art, and technology flourish under a unique system of justice and trial.

Access to Fontaine is granted via a Teleport Waypoint located at the northeast of the Sumeru desert. However, this privilege is only available to players who have successfully completed the Archon Quest Prologue Act III: Song of the Dragon and Freedom. Furthermore, the Archon Quest of Fontaine will only unlock if the last Archon Quest, Caribert, has been completed.

Fontaine’s judicial system is a marvel in itself, providing a unique power named Indemnitium. This energy source is used for various purposes, including powering aquabuses and illuminating household lights. The Indemnitium is generated through trials via the Oratrice Mecanique d’Analyse Cardinale, a machine that harvests people’s belief in justice.

Fontaine is also renowned for its advanced technologies, including the Kamera and the Pneumousia, a power source used to energize clockwork meka. The update also introduces the exciting feature of underwater exploration, with certain areas of Fontaine allowing players to dive underwater. Combat underwater is a unique experience, requiring players to absorb abilities from special creatures to defend themselves, break traps, and unlock treasures.

The first three playable Fontaine characters are siblings: Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet. Players who reach Adventure Rank 25 and above can claim Lynette for free through the latest seasonal event.

The update also brings several significant functions and features to enhance the visual, control, and game performance on PlayStation. New features include Global Illumination (GI) in certain areas of Teyvat, swarm simulation and soft-body simulation for underwater exploration, and motion-controlled aiming using the DualSense wireless controller on PS5 and Dualshock 4 on PS4. PlayStation users will also enjoy a loading speed boost, particularly on PlayStation 4.

Genshin Impact Version 4.0, As Light Rain Falls Without Reason, is set to bring a wave of new experiences and challenges to players. From the introduction of Fontaine to the enhancement of PlayStation gameplay, this update promises to take the Genshin Impact universe to new heights.

Source: Playstation



