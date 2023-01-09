Genshin Impact Version 3.4 Sumeru, the Desert of Hadramaveth

Zhenzhong Yi Studio Technical Director, HoYoverse has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the latest Genshin Impact Version 3.4 at allows players to explore and adventure in Sumeru, the Desert of Hadramaveth. Also starting from Genshin Impact Version 3.4, each version update will feature a limited-time Genius Invokation TCG gameplay mode. For Version 3.4, the new rule of the limited-time mode is to start with 8 Omni Dice. Meanwhile, two new Character Cards in the form of Klee and Beidou will be joining the duels in this upcoming update. If you are new to Genshin Impact might also be worth checking out the Genshin Impact interactive map to help you find your way.

“Hello Travelers! The Genshin Impact dev team is excited to share with you the latest information on our first version update of 2023, coming on January 18. As the world of Teyvat ushers in a new year, Version 3.4 The Exquisite Night Chimes will introduce two new playable characters, Alhaitham and Yaoyao as well as lots of fun, events, and rich rewards. While the people of Liyue are busy preparing for annual Lantern Rite celebrations, the Yashiro Commission and Arataki Itto are also planning something exciting and challenging. Players can look forward to claiming the following rewards for free: 10 + 3 Intertwined Fates, a 4-star Liyue character, and Lisa’s new outfit! Kamisato Ayaka’s new outfit will also be available in store with a limited-time discount.”

Genshin Impact Version 3.4

“In the annual Lantern Rite celebrations, Liyue Harbor has been adorned with ribbons, lanterns, fireworks, and various festive activities are also in full swing. A special music festival will be hosted this year featuring guests from afar. In the meantime, the locals are ready to share some traditional crafts, such as the Paper Theater Performance, which is a must-see among the children. The performance features the Valiant Bearded Hero Huanguang, and Travelers will assist behind the scenes to ensure that the series of performances runs smoothly. Another event gameplay, Radiant Sparks, allows players to experience the feeling of soaring into the sky like blooming fireworks.”

“The joy also spreads to Inazuma, where two competitions await challengers. The Yashiro Commission is busy preparing for “Warrior’s Spirit,” a competition in which participants will duel with blades using Inazuma’s traditional skills of “Parry” and “Honed Techniques.” During the event, Kamisato Ayaka will wear a new outfit and engage in an extraordinary duel with a special guest. On the other side of the islands, Arataki Itto is also hosting a competition, but it is one that requires contestants to duel with their beetles. During the “Beetle Brawl,” you can control your Onikabuto to crush your opponents with techniques and perfect timing.”

