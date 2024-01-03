Articul8 generative AI company launched by Intel and DigitalBridge

In the fast-paced world of generative AI, businesses are constantly seeking ways to stay ahead of the curve. Articul8 AI, Inc. is making waves with its new software platform, GenAI, which promises to bring a fresh perspective to the use of artificial intelligence in the enterprise sector. This platform is the result of a collaboration between tech giant Intel and DigitalBridge Ventures, and it’s designed to deliver speed, security, and cost-efficiency like never before.

Articul8 is a Generative AI (GenAI) enterprise software company focused on helping organizations solve the world’s toughest problems. Articul8’s full-stack, vertically-optimized GenAI software platform enables companies to build, deploy and manage enterprise-grade, secure GenAI applications rapidly and cost-effectively.

The GenAI platform is the centerpiece of Articul8 AI’s offerings, with a strong emphasis on data security, a top priority for any business. Companies have different needs when it comes to infrastructure, and GenAI is built to accommodate that diversity. Whether a business prefers cloud-based solutions, on-premises setups, or a mix of both, GenAI ensures that their sensitive data remains protected.

Intel’s cutting-edge technology forms the foundation of the GenAI platform, ensuring it works seamlessly with Intel hardware. However, the platform’s design is versatile, supporting a range of hybrid infrastructures. This makes GenAI a suitable choice for various industries, including finance and telecommunications, where the demands for AI solutions are particularly high.

The leadership of Articul8 AI is spearheaded by Arun Subramaniyan, whose experience as a former Intel executive is invaluable. Under his guidance, the company is steering towards a future where GenAI becomes an essential tool across different sectors. The platform's scalability and adaptability have been proven in early deployments, indicating its potential to revolutionize industry-specific applications.

Articul8 AI’s financial stability is robust, with significant investments from DigitalBridge Ventures, Intel, and other venture capitalists. This financial support is a testament to the market’s belief in Articul8’s strategic vision and the GenAI platform’s capabilities.

A key aspect of Articul8 AI’s approach is its collaboration with the Boston Consulting Group. This partnership is critical for integrating the GenAI platform into the business strategies of clients. It ensures that the technology not only enhances current operations but also paves the way for new business opportunities.

Despite its collaborations, Articul8 AI maintains its independence, which is crucial for its ability to quickly adapt its market strategy and grow its offerings within the GenAI ecosystem. This independence allows the company to remain agile and responsive to the evolving needs of enterprise customers.

Articul8 AI, supported by Intel’s technology and DigitalBridge Ventures’ investment, is set to make a significant impact on the enterprise AI market. The GenAI platform, with its focus on data security, flexible deployment options, and optimization for Intel hardware, is well-prepared to serve a wide range of industries. The leadership of Arun Subramaniyan, the strategic partnership with Boston Consulting Group, and the company’s ability to operate independently are all crucial to Articul8’s goal of leading the way in the application of generative AI within the enterprise realm.



