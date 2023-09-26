How Generative AI can modernize older legacy applications



The digital landscape is constantly evolving, and with it, the need for businesses to keep pace with technological advancements. One of the most significant challenges organizations face is modernizing legacy applications. These older applications, often mission-critical, have powered businesses for decades. However, they can also be a source of inefficiencies and high maintenance costs. Modernizing these applications is a complex task, but the advent of generative AI is revolutionizing this process, making it more efficient and manageable.

Application modernization involves updating traditional functionality to incorporate modern technologies, capabilities, and architectures. It’s a process that aims to amplify the strengths of legacy applications and address areas that might benefit from modern enhancements. According to a study by the IBM Institute for Business Value, 83% of executives stated that modernizing applications and data is central to their organization’s business strategies. This highlights the importance of application modernization in today’s business environment.

Update older apps and software using Generative AI

Generative AI, a subset of artificial intelligence, is playing a pivotal role in this modernization process. This technology is trained to generate new content, including code and software functionalities. It can produce output that wasn’t explicitly part of its training data set, making it a powerful tool for application modernization. The same IBM study reported that 89% of C-suite executives agreed that generative AI in app modernization projects will drive growth by improving existing products and services.

Generative AI uses different machine learning models to understand the patterns, structures, and features in the training data. In particular, it often uses a type of network called a Generative Adversarial Network (GAN). This network is composed of two parts; a generator, which creates new data instances, and a discriminator, which attempts to determine whether these instances are from the actual training dataset or not. Through various iterations, if performed correctly, the generator becomes increasingly adept at producing data that resembles the training set, thereby generating completely new content.

Modernizing older applications using AI

There are several ways generative AI can aid in modernizing applications. One of the most significant is code generation. Generative AI can generate code snippets or entire modules, reducing the time and effort required for manual coding. This not only speeds up the modernization process but also reduces the risk of human error.

Reverse engineering is another area where generative AI can be beneficial. It can assist in understanding the structure, functions, and operations of legacy applications, making it easier to replicate or enhance these features in the modernized application.

Generative AI can also suggest coding or architectural best practices. This can help improve the efficiency and performance of the modernized application, ensuring it meets current industry standards.

Auto healing systems is another area where generative AI can be beneficial. It can monitor legacy applications, identify inefficiencies, and rectify them automatically. This can significantly reduce maintenance costs and improve the overall performance of the application.

Context-sensitive automation is another feature of generative AI that can aid in application modernization. It can automate tasks based on the context, making the modernized application more efficient and user-friendly.

Finally, generative AI can assist in code debugging. It can quickly identify bugs, bottlenecks, or potential areas of improvement, reducing the time and effort required for manual debugging.

While generative AI offers numerous benefits, it’s important to note that it’s not infallible. It’s always wise to double-check its outputs and make adjustments as needed. However, the capabilities of generative AI are still maturing, and it can be a transformative force in the app modernization space. It’s not just about updating old software but reinventing it to be adaptable, efficient, and ready for the future.

Generative AI is breathing new life into older applications, making the process of application modernization more efficient and manageable. As this technology continues to evolve, it’s likely to play an even more significant role in the future of application modernization.



