Samsung Gauss is Samsung’s new generative AI model

Samsung has been holding its Samsung AI Forum 2023 this week and now the company has unveiled its new generative AI model which is called Samsung Gauss. The new Samsung Gauss generative AI gets its name from the mathematician Carl Freidrich Gauss.

According to the press release the new Samsung Gauss is a new language model and also a generative image model that is capable of generating and editing images, and more, you can see more details below.

In the final session, the participants delved into Samsung Gauss and the On-Device AI technologies using this model. The model consists of Samsung Gauss Language, Samsung Gauss Code and Samsung Gauss Image, and is named after Carl Friedrich Gauss, the legendary mathematician who established normal distribution theory, the backbone of machine learning and AI. Furthermore, the name reflects Samsung’s ultimate vision for the models, which is to draw from all the phenomena and knowledge in the world in order to harness the power of AI to improve the lives of consumers everywhere.

Samsung Gauss Language, a generative language model, enhances work efficiency by facilitating tasks such as composing emails, summarizing documents and translating content. It can also enhance the consumer experience by enabling smarter device control when integrated into products.

Samsung Gauss Code and a coding assistant (code.i) — which operates based on it — are optimized for in-house software development, allowing developers to code easily and quickly. It also supports functions such as code description and test case generation through an interactive interface.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Gauss generative AI model over at Samsung’s website at the link below, we are looking forward to finding out more details about exactly what Samsung has planned.

Source Samsung

Image Credit: Jonathan Kemper



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals