Samsung Galaxy Buds FE get Toy Story cases

Samsung recently launched their new Galaxy Buds FE headphones and now they have launched some new Toy Story themed cases for the headphones and they will retail for 125,900 won.

Samsung is offering these new cases between the 6th and 19th of November for a reduced price of 105,900 won for both cases and the cases will work with the Galaxy Buds FE, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Galaxy Buds 2.

The newly released case included in the package is designed with the motif of a popular character from the Disney animation ‘Toy Story’.

The case, made with the motif of the lovable villain character ‘Rasso Bear’, is dark pink in color and boasts a cute expression. The doll-like fluffy material provides a cozy grip. The Smart Doctor Piggy Bank ‘Ham’ character case has a cute round face and apricot color, increasing its collectible value.

The newly released case with the package can also be purchased separately. It is compatible with not only the latest wireless earphones ‘Galaxy Buds FE’, but also ‘Galaxy Buds 2 Pro’ and ‘Galaxy Buds 2’.

The price of the ‘Lotso Bear’ character case is 39,600 won, and the ‘Ham’ case is 36,300 won. It can be purchased at Samsung Gangnam stores and online shopping malls.

You can find out more details about the new Toy Story themed headphone cases for the Galaxy Buds FE, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and Galaxy Buds 2 over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

