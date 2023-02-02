MSI Raider GE78 HX GeForce RTX 40 laptop unveiled at MSIology

During the MSIology event this week MSI has introduced a number of new laptops including its latest Raider GE series equipped with i9-13980HX processor and up to GeForce RTX 4090 laptop graphics. Also following on from CES 2023 earlier this year MSI has also been showcasing its new Stealth 16 Studio and Stealth 14 Studio laptops featuring aluminium-magnesium alloy body, enabling the Stealth 16 Studio laptop to weighs less than 2kg.

The award-winning Titan GT77 HX is armed with the most powerful i9-13980HX processor and up to GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU together with the exclusive MSI OverBoost Ultra technology, pushing to 250 W total full power or support 5.2 GHz frequency across 8 P-cores depending on workload. Moreover, the Titan GT77HX comes with the world’s first 4K/144 Hz MiniLED display, the most premium display you have on a laptop right now.

MSI Raider GE GeForce RTX 40 laptop

Performance has always been in MSI’s DNA, and this year we’ve again set the high bar of contemporary laptop performance with the latest Titan GT HX & Raider GE HX lineups,” said Eddie Chen, MSI Notebook Senior Product Marketing.“

“Cyborg: New Option for Everyday Gaming Introducing the whole-new model for everyday gaming, Cyborg 15. It comes with an aesthetic glass-fibre translucent chassis design, which you can see the inner mechanical parts through it. The eye-catching Cyborg 15 provides a sci-fi futuristic look with the latest graphics and processors, and will definitely the top choice for everyday gaming.

Creator Z Series: Most Powerful Creator Laptop The latest Creator Z17 HX Studio comes with the Vapor Chamber Cooler thermal design which maximized the power of 13th gen Intel HX series processors and NVIDIA RTX 40 series GPUs. The Creator Z17 HX become the most potent HX creator laptop in the market.”

Check out all the new announcements during the MSIology event over on the MSI website by following the link below.

Source : MSI





