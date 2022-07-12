Geeky Gadgets

Deals Reminder: Gotek 14” Laptop & iPad Pro Sleeve With Foldable Stand

Gotek 14” Laptop

Just a quick reminder on the awesome deal on the Gotek 14” Laptop & iPad Pro Sleeve With Foldable Stand in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

The Gotek 14” Laptop & iPad Pro Sleeve With Foldable Stand is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $36.90.

Gotek Laptop & iPad Pro Sleeve With Foldable Stand – lightweight and convenient, it is slim but provides great protection for your computer. It will make your digital nomad life easy and more organized: Apple Pencil holder, mouse pad, and the most convenient sturdy foldable laptop stand to give your wrists, neck, and eyes some convenient angle to work.

Made of premium quality scratch-proof vegan leather with a luxury caviar finish it is perfectly suitable for any laptop from 12” to 14” and comes in 3 colors to suit any taste and style.

  • Multifunctional design. Laptop stand, laptop sleeve & mousepad
  • Anti-slip design. Built w/ magnetic flap cover to prevent the laptop from slipping
  • Ultra-protective case. Made of premium quality scratch-proof vegan leather
  • Integrated mouse pad. Allows you to use the mouse in a variety of complex environments w/ ease & comfort
  • Apple pencil holder & accessory pouch. Added feature to hold your Apple pencil & cards for convenient storage
  • Ergonomic design. Raised screen keeps your head from bending down, so that neck, shoulders & cervical spine feels more comfortable

Specs

  • Color: black
  • Finish: matte
  • Materials: Vegan leather, magnet, fabric, PU
  • Dimensions: 0.4″H 13.7″L x 9.9″W
  • Weight: 1lbs
  • Max load: up to 8 kg/18lbs
  • Laptop size: 12-14in
  • Sturdy foldable laptop stand
  • Scratch-proof
  • Lightweight

You can find out more details about this great deal on the Gotek 14” Laptop & iPad Pro Sleeve With Foldable Stand over at our deals store at the link below.

