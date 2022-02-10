Fractal Torrent Compact and Nano PC chassis designed for “ultimate airflow”

PC case manufacturer Fractal has introduced two new compact PC chassis designs created to provide the “ultimate airflow” to help keep your hardware components as cool as possible. The first is the Torrent Compact PC case specifically built to help air cool your PC as efficiently as possible using an open front grille design. Fitted with 2 x 180 x 38 mm Dynamic PWM fans or Prisma if you have a need for RGB lighting. The case also features a large base area intake and extra-large bottom fan to provide “exceptional” GPU cooling potential when the bottom PCI slot is free.

Moving onto the Torrent Nano PC case, this compact PC chassis features an unobstructed base area intake as well as smaller open front grille that will accept a single 180 x 38 mm Dynamic PWM fans or again a Prisma if you can’t live without RGB. Full specifications for each PC case are listed below.

Torrent Compact PC chassis

Open grille and 180 mm front fans optimized for maximum air intake

Fractal Design Dynamic PWM / Prisma ARGB PWM 180 x 38 mm fans leverage power, size, and thickness for massive air-moving capacity

Expansive base intakes and extra-large bottom fan support offers exceptional GPU cooling potential (with bottom PCI slot free)

Streamlined open interior provides plenty of breathing room for components and maximizes performance potential

Top mounted aerodynamic PSU shroud with integrated ARGB effects

Space optimized, yet still capable of handling E-ATX motherboards up to 274 mm wide

Comes with the new Nexus 9P Slim PWM fan hub pre-installed

LED lights (TG versions) and RGB fans (RGB version) are fully controllable through motherboards supporting addressable RGB (5 V)

Comes with two Prisma ARGB PWM fans (RGB version) or Dynamic X2 PWM fans

Seamless tempered glass panels with bolt-free top-latching mechanisms for easy handling

Torrent Nano PC chassis

Open grille and 180 mm front fan optimized for maximum air intake

Fractal Design 180 x 38 mm fan leverages power, size, and thickness for massive air-moving capacity

Layout with unobstructed base intake offers exceptional GPU cooling potential

Streamlined open interior and a top mounted PSU provides plenty of breathing room for components and maximizes performance potential

Space optimized, yet still capable of handling up to 3-slot thick 335 mm long GPUs

LED lights (TG versions only) and RGB fans (RGB version) are fully controllable through motherboards supporting addressable RGB (5 V)

RGB TG version includes a 180 mm Prisma ARGB PWM fan

Seamless tempered glass panels with bolt-free top-latching mechanisms for easy handling

Front fan brackets allow for unblocked airflow to the larger fan while catering to standard radiator sizes

Removable top bezel and routing clips with Velcro ties make for easy installation and cable management

Source : Fractal : TPU

