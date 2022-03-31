MSI MAG Meta 5 5E AMD gaming PC announced

MSI has this week introduced their new MAG Meta 5 5E gaming PC powered by AMD technology. The desktop PC is equipped with a Ryzen 7 5800X CPU based on the Zen 3 architecture and AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics card providing plenty of power for gamers and productivity. Capable of accepting up to 64 GB of DDR4 RAM storage on the gaming PC is available as one M.2 SSD with an additional two 2.5″ slots and two 3.5″ slots for expansion if needed.

“As for the thermal solution, the MAG META 5 5E can be configured with an air cooler or liquid cooler. It draws air in from the side and allows plenty of air through the rear and top of the case. There’s also additional space for installing fans to bring air through the system. The MAG META 5 5E has RGB strips running along with the front panel and has an interchangeable tempered glass side panel. Users can showcase their style and configuration with an unlimited spectrum of color and dynamic RGB lighting through MSI Mystic Light.”

AMD gaming PC

FidelityFX Super Resolution

AMD Fidelity FX Super Resolution (FSR) uses a spatial upscaling technology to boost framerates during games and to enable high-quality, high-resolution gaming experiences. It is GPU-agnostic so it can work on almost any GPU. AMD FSR has four quality settings to ensure a balance of quality to the performance. More games will be updated with FSR support.

Smart Access Memory

AMD SMART ACCESS MEMORY allows the system to access the full capacity of the VRAM on the graphics card. This feature will provide up to 15% more gaming performance when combining an AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processor or a select AMD Ryzen 3000 Series processor with an AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics card.

Source : MSI

