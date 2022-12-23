ADATA 8TB PCIe 5.0 SSD, External USB 4 SSD and more being showcased at CES 2023

Early next year the highly anticipated technology event CES 2023 will take place providing a glimpse at what we can expect from the upcoming technology from worldwide manufacturers. In the lead up to the conference ADATA has revealed that they will be showcasing its new 8TB PCIe 5.0 SSD, External USB 4 SSD storage solutions as well as other DRAM and SSD products.

“ADATA, the world’s leading memory module brand and XPG, their performance and gaming arm, today announced that they will be attending the CES 2023, where they will showcase a number of new products with the theme “Make it Fusion, Make it Xtreme!” The feature product to be displayed will be the XPG FUSION 1600 W Titanium power supply developed in collaboration with Delta Electronics. Other impressive power supplies also equipped with the latest ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0, such as the XPG CYBERCORE II and CORE REACTOR II series will be shown as well.”

“ADATA will also present impressive offerings in other categories, such as the XPG PCIe Gen5 SSD which offers a patented heat dissipation design, up to 8 TB of storage space, and read/write speed of up to 14,000 MB/s. Additionally, ADATA will present other award-winning memory and storage products, as well as gaming focused products in system, chassis, special themed pc build and peripherals categories.”

“ADATA will also feature solutions for system vendors and other commercial enterprises. Tech enthusiasts should definitely keep an eye out for the CXL (Compute Express Link) memory modules. ADATA will lead the industry in delivering this revolutionary new product to market which will definitely make a visit to the ADATA/XPG booth this year worth your time.”

As soon as CES 2023 starts we will keep you up to speed on all the new hardware and products showcased during the event takes place early in January 2023.

Source : ADATA





