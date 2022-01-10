GeForce NOW welcomes Genshin Impact in Limited Beta

GeForce NOW subscribers will be pleased to know that the popular open world action role-playing game Genshin Impact is now available on the NVIDIA GeForce NOW cloud gaming platform in a limited beta release on Windows PCs. To learn if you have access to the beta, GeForce NOW members with a miHoYo account can search for Genshin Impact in the GeForce NOW Windows application to see if the beta is available to download.

Genshin Impact now available on GeForce NOW

“You are a traveler from another world, stranded in the mysterious and fantastic land of Teyvat. Embark on a journey to reunite with your lost sibling and explore the seven districts, each presided over by seven elemental gods known as the Archons. Manipulate and master the various elements to defeat enemies and solve challenging puzzles.

Meet the inhabitants of Teyvat and build up your party from over 40 playable characters — with more to come — each with unique abilities, stories, personalities and combat styles. Experience an immersive campaign, charge head-on into battles solo or invite friends to join your adventures in a vast magical world.”

Genshin Impact open-world action RPG, is also available to play on the PlayStation 4, iOS, Android, and PC.

Source : NVIDIA

