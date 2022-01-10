Share a single NVIDIA graphics card with Windows 11 Paravirtualization

NVIDIA have tried to stop single graphics card sharing in the consumer market are quite some time only allowing their most expensive graphics cards designed for servers and industrial uses to share a single GPU. Now thanks to the release of Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 operating system and Paravirtualization it is now possible to share a single NVIDIA graphics card with multiple users. Enabling you to play performance hungry games with your friends from a single gaming rig or workstation and a single NVIDIA graphics card.

Share a single NVIDIA GPU with Windows 11 Paravirtualization

Check out the video below to learn more about Windows 11 Paravirtualization and how it can be used to allow you to share your NVIDIA graphics card’s processing power with multiple users using virtual machines and Windows 11 paravirtualization and a some custom scripts to easily share your GPU power.

Microsoft officially launched their Windows 11 operating system back in October 2021 and is now in the process of rolling out Windows 11 upgrades to Windows 10 users. Making its new Windows 11 operating system available to “existing (in-market) devices based on hardware eligibility, reliability metrics and other factors that impact the upgrade experience”.

So if you have a Windows 10 PC that is eligible for an upgrade the Windows Update system will notify you via the Windows Update Settings page when Windows 11 is available to load onto your computer. Microsoft expects all eligible Windows 10 computers will be offered the upgrade to Windows 11 by the middle of 2022.

Source : LTT

