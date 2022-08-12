New NVIDIA Neural Graphics SDKs

NVIDIA has announced the roll-out of new Neural Graphics SDKs to help make Metaverse content creation available to all, providing over 10 different tools and programs including new additions in the form of NeuralVDB and Kaolin Wisp to enable fast 3D content creation for designers and creators worldwide. The Neural Graphics SDKs can be used to create 3D objects for games, virtual worlds and building scenes.

Kaolin Wisp

An addition to Kaolin, a PyTorch library enabling faster 3D deep learning research by reducing the time needed to test and implement new techniques from weeks to days. Kaolin Wisp is a research-oriented library for neural fields, establishing a common suite of tools and a framework to accelerate new research in neural fields.

NeuralVDB

A groundbreaking improvement on OpenVDB, the current industry standard for volumetric data storage. Using machine learning, NeuralVDB introduces compact neural representations, dramatically reducing memory footprint to allow for higher-resolution 3D data.

Neural Graphics SDKs

“To simplify and shorten this process, NVIDIA today released new research and a broad suite of tools that apply the power of neural graphics to the creation and animation of 3D objects and worlds. These SDKs — including NeuralVDB, a ground-breaking update to industry standard OpenVDB,and Kaolin Wisp, a Pytorch library establishing a framework for neural fields research — ease the creative process for designers while making it easy for millions of users who aren’t design professionals to create 3D content.”

“Neural graphics is a new field intertwining AI and graphics to create an accelerated graphics pipeline that learns from data. Integrating AI enhances results, helps automate design choices and provides new, yet to be imagined opportunities for artists and creators. Neural graphics will redefine how virtual worlds are created, simulated and experienced by users.”

Source : NVIDIA

