New NVIDIA Nsight Systems and Nsight Graphics unveiled at SIGGRAPH 2022

At SIGGRAPH 2022 this month NVIDIA has released new versions of its NVIDIA Nsight Systems and Nsight Graphics tools and has been hosting the hands-on lab Using Nsight to Optimize Ray-Tracing Applications. During the event NVIDIA announced the release and availability to download the latest 2022.3 release of Nsight Systems equipped with an expanded Vulkan API support alongside improvements to the user experience.

The latest NVIDIA Nsight Systems now supports Vulkan Video, a solution for processing hardware-accelerated video files. In previous versions of Nsight Systems, a Vulkan Video workload would not be identified as a subset of the larger queue command it occupied, but now features full integration in Nsight Systems 2022.3.

NVIDIA Nsight

“With the new VK_KHR_graphics_pipeline_library extension, Vulkan applications can now precompile shaders and link them at runtime at a substantially reduced cost. This is a critical feature for shader-heavy applications such as games, making its full support an exciting edition to Nsight Systems 2022.3.

“

“Nsight Graphics GPU Trace is a detailed performance timeline that tracks GPU throughput, enabling meticulous profiling of hardware utilization. To aid the work of graphics development across all specifications, GPU Trace now supports generating trace and analysis for OpenGL applications on Windows and Linux.”

“In the 2022.4 release, the API inspector has been redesigned. The new design includes an improved display, search functions within API Inspector pages, significantly enhanced constant buffer views, and data export for data persistence and offline comparison. Learn about all of the new features and improved interface in this update demonstration video from the Nsight Graphics team.”

Source : NVIDIA

