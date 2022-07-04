Genshin Impact version 2.8 Summer Fantasia arrives July 13

Zhenzhong Yi Studio Technical Director at miHoYo and the Genshin Impact dev team has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about the upcoming release of the new Genshin Impact version 2.8 Summer Fantasia content. Officially arriving on July 13, 2022 the Summer Fantasia will be available to play on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, iOS and Android.

“The Golden Apple Archipelago is once again open with a different look, bringing a variety of plots, stories, challenges, and rewards. Get ready to delve into realms you’ve never set foot in before and discover a different side of your longtime companions. Then, a year after Kaedehara Kazuha’s first arrival, the wandering samurai seems to want to deepen his friendship with you while bringing the first chapter of his personal Story Quest, as well as his close friend Shikanoin Heizou.”

Genshin Impact version 2.8: Summer Fantasia

“Compared to the previous island adventures, this year’s Summertime Odyssey big event aims to bring even more as the Golden Apple Archipelago sees a drastic makeover. Fresh landscapes and lots of new stories can be found throughout the event; including richer rewards like a great number of new treasure chests. Players will also have the chance to obtain the four-star character Fischl and her newest outfit, both which are available for a limited time.”

“Travelers visiting the Golden Apple Archipelago this summer can expect some serious explorations, as each island has been transformed through different themes and puzzles. Xinyan, Fischl, Kazuha, and Mona traveling with us also seem to have their secret connections to certain areas, where you may run into mysterious realms with danger and treasures.”

For more details on the Genshin Impact version 2.8 Summer Fantasia content jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

Source : miHoYo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals