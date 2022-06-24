NVIDIA GeForce Now Cloud lets you enjoy Mac gaming

If you have recently purchased one of Apple’s new powerful MacBook computers might be interested to know that you can take advantage of all that gorgeous processing power to enjoy Mac gaming. Apple Mac computers have never been associated with high-performance gaming, yet with the launch of Apple’s new M1 and now M2 silicon chips it seems a shame not to put all that power to use. Using the NVIDIA GeForce Cloud “even Mac users can be PC gamers” says NVIDIA.

GeForce NOW RTX 3080 members can play on M1 Mac laptops at up to 1600p, or up to 4K resolution on supported external displays.

M1 Mac gaming

“Love using a Mac, but can’t play the PC-only game that everyone’s talking about — like Genshin Impact or this week’s Epic Games Store free game, Car Mechanic Simulator 2018? GeForce NOW transforms nearly any Mac into a high-end gaming rig, rendering games at full quality and streaming them to Macbook Pros, Macbook Airs, iMacs and Mac Minis.

On GeForce NOW, you play the real PC versions of games without having to worry if something has been ported to Mac. Since the native PC version of games streams straight from the cloud, gamers can upgrade to the newest Apple hardware with confidence.”

“Stream with even longer sessions lengths — up to eight hours. Members on RTX 3080 and Priority plans can even play with RTX ON for supported games, experiencing modern classics like Cyberpunk 2077 and Control with real-time ray tracing. No PC required.

Game saves are synced across each digital store for supported games, so members can play on Macs, as well as any other supported device, without losing progress.”

For more information on Mac gaming using the NVIDIA Cloud streaming service jump over to the NVIDIA website by following the link below. To learn more about the new games that have arrived on the GeForce Now game service.

Source : NVIDIA

