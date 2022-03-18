Apple M1 Ultra Mac Studio show off on video

The new Apple Mac Studio was launched by Apple recently and the new Mac is now available to buy, and now we get to find out more details about the device.

The video below from SuperSaf gives us a look at the new Apple Mac Studio and also the new Apple Studio Display that was also announced recently. The model featured in the video is the top model with the new M1 Ultra processor, Let’s find out more details about it.

The Mac Studio is Apple’s latest high-end Mac, It comes with up to a 20-core CPU and up to a 64-core GPU, it also comes with up to 128GB of RAM.

There is also up to 1TB of storage and a choice of processors, the Apple M1 Max processor, and the newly announced M1 Ultra processor. We have already heard about some benchmarks for this new Mac and the device sounds impressive.

Pricing starts at $1,999, although if you want the M1 Ultra processor then the device is going to set you back $3,999. The top model completely maxed out with all the RAM and memory options will set you back $7,999.

The monitor featured in the video is the new Apple Studio Display and this has a 27 inch screen and retails for $1,500.

Source & Image Credit SuperSaf

